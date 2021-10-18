Colin Powell dead at 84 due to complications from COVID-19

America’s Promise Alliance Founding Chair Gen. Colin Powell and Chair Alma Powell take the stage at third annual Promise Night Gala to commemorate 20th Anniversary on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York. Learn more at www.Recommit2Kids.org. (Amy Sussman/AP Images for America’s Promise Alliance)

(WTVO) — Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of State, has died due to COVID-19 complications, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday. He was 84.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Cefnter for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American. — The Powell Family”

According to CNN, Powell’s leadership in multiple Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last 20th century and the early years of the 21st.

He started his career in the Vietnam war and then later became the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

Powell was also the youngest first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs Staff under President George H.W. Bush.