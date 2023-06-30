(WTVO) — Internet personality Colleen Ballinger, known for her “Miranda Sings” character, is denying allegations that she had inappropriate behavior with fans by singing a song.

Ballinger has been accused of “grooming” minors for labor and making sexual jokes with minors in a group chat, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Wednesday, she posted a ukelele song on her YouTube channel addressing the allegations.

In the song, she said her team advised her against speaking about the controversy but said she “realized that they never said that I couldn’t sing.”

“Everyone just believes that you are the type of person who manipulates and abuses children — I just wanted to say that the only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats,” Ballinger sang. “I’m not a groomer, I’m just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans. And I’m not a predator, even though a lot of you think so, because five years ago I made a fart joke.”

The line refers to a resurfaced clip from an old comedy show in which she brought a young fan on stage for an embarrassing stunt in which the fan lay on her back and spread her legs, and a fart noise played over the speakers, according to TMZ.

The woman now says she was a teen at the time and says Ballinger traumatized her.

Five former fans have alleged that Ballinger befriended them, leading to interactions they said were “toxic, exploitative and hurtful,” according to Rolling Stone.

“In the beginning of my career I didn’t really understand that maybe there should be some boundaries there. There were times in the DMs when I would overshare details of my life, which was really weird of me,” she said in her song.

“I haven’t done that for years, you see, because I changed my behavior and I took accountability.”

“So I just wanted to say the only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats. I’m not a groomer. I’m just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans. And I’m not a predator even though a lot of you think so.”

Her video racked up 30,000 views in an hour and triggered reactions online, including from her original accuser, Adam McIntyre. McIntyre, who says Ballinger sent him lingerie as a joke when he was between 13 and 16 years old, said on a Twitch live stream, “If anything, in this video, she has shown you that she is an evil, evil person. I dealt with the wrath she sent me in 2020.”