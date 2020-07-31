Collins Aerospace moving ahead with “workforce reductions” in wake of COVID-19 losses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Dozens of Rockford workers could be out of a job soon, some by choice, some not.

Collins Aerospace moves ahead with workforce reductions. Some of those will come in the form of buyouts and early retirement.

Other workers will be laid off.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the company’s commercial aviation business particularly hard.

In April 2020, Collins took cost reduction steps, including pay cuts and furlough days. Collins says while it hoped those steps would be enough, they were not.

“Collins Aerospace continues to experience and forecast reduced business due to COVID-19. While we were hopeful the previous cost-cutting steps to align our business with lower levels of commercial demand would be enough – they simply were not. This week, we have made the extremely difficult but necessary decision to implement an involuntary separation program across our U.S. operations. Impacted employees will receive a separation payment, transition payment, and continuation of benefits, in addition to outplacement services to support impacted employees through the transition.” Collins Aerospace Statement

According to the Rockford Area Economic Development Council, roughly 2,200 people work for Collins Aerospace.

The reduction should affect less than 10% of that workforce.

