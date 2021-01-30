Commercial building in Rockton catches fire Friday night

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline firefighters battle a commercial building blaze Friday night. The fire was ignited inside of a building off of Rockton Road and Quail Trail in Rockton.

Harlem Roscoe-Rockton and South Beloit fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

We had a great initial attack and the discovery of safety hazards and finding the seat of the fire. We had a coordinated attack from three different departments plus the ability for HRFD personnel response to having an abundance of crews to rotate. These are the type [of] calls we need everyone and we got a great response. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” said Harlem Roscoe Fire Chief Don Shoevlin.

Officials say the fire is still under investigation