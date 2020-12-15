Committee Democrats shut down investigative hearings into Speaker Michael Madigan

SPINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN/WTVO) — The special investigative hearings into Speaker Michael Madigan are over after top democrats shut down the process over republican objections.

Monday, lawmakers investigating House Speaker Michael Madigan’s conduct in the ComEd bribery scandal fought over whether to subpoena the embattled Democrat.

When Committee Chair Emanuel Chris Welch, a Democrat, blocked a vote, Republicans unloaded.

“This isn’t Voldemort we’re talking about here, You can actually say the man’s name,” Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville) said. “You’re going through excruciating lengths to protect Michael J. Madigan from ever having to testify to his nefarious behavior.”

House GOP Leader Jim Durkin petitioned for the creation of the special committee after ComEd admitted it engaged in a bribery scheme aimed at currying favor with Speaker Madigan.

Madigan denies wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime. But hours before Thanksgiving, ComEd released 100 emails showing questionable interactions between Madigan and ComEd. In one e-mail dated December 1, 2010, a lobbyist describes a meeting a high-ranking Com Ed official had with Madigan.

Republicans said the e-mails show Madigan needs to answer questions.

“No one here can say that a thorough investigation involves hearing from only one witness and hearing not at all from the very member of this body who finds themselves at the center of a sprawling federal investigation,” Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) said.

Democrats countered by claiming there’s no evidence Speaker Madigan knew about corrupt hiring at ComEd.

“Recommending capable people for employment opportunities is common practice in all industries,” said Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez (D-Cicero.)

Democrats also point out that e-mails from Mike McClain, Madigan’s indicted close confidant, show Jim Durkin sought employment favors from ComEd.

Behind the scenes, Democrats continue to debate Speaker Madigan’s future. Over the weekend, 19 House Democrats once again stressed they want someone other than Madigan to serve as speaker.

Madigan still has key backers. Last week, all but one member of the 22 person House Black Caucus affirmed support for Madigan.

“At the taxpayers dollars, this sham of a committee has been convened, putting people in jeopardy of COVID and spending taxpayer dollars for somebody’s political career,” said Democratic Representative Natalie Manley.

Emails did show Madigan’s allies reporting back to him, keeping him informed of their process but democrats blocked to subpoenas and shut the hearings down.

