Community Baby Shower donations help Rockford-area mothers in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All day Friday, Eyewitness News has been working alongside Crusader Community Health to give a helping hand to new and expectant parents with the annual Community Baby Shower.

Residents have been dropping off items at Crusader Community Health Alpine, 1215 N Alpine Rd, to help mothers in need, such as baby wipes, bottles, formula, diaper rash ointment and blankets.

Crusaders says they are also in need of socks, bibs, and baby outfits.

Crusader Community Health serves those in the Rock River Valley without primary healthcare, including dental and behavioral care.

Crusader President and CEO Sam Miller talked about their mission and that of the Community Baby Shower in an interview with Eyewitness News anchor Mimi Murphy. You can watch that interview in the player above.