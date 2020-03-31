ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The weight of the COVID-19 pandemic is baring on the shoulders of medical workers and others. Local residents are thinking outside the box to recognize their efforts.
Local artists are joining a national trend and creating “hearts for healthcare workers.” A heartfelt, felt-heart token of gratitude. Susan Manas explained why she came up with the idea.
“I have a husband who works very long hours along with a lot of other people and I know a lot of nurses who are working and giving a lot of their time as well as many, many people at the hospital, so for them I just say thank you,” said Manas.
In Rockford, National Avenue is decked out with the loving gesture, greeting healthcare workers as they pass by.
The hearts are around 3 feet long and 2 feet wide. They all have the same design to represent unity in these tough times.
“When those docs come home, they can see, I wish I could have made them bigger, really, I mean to thank them for all they’re doing for our community,” explained local artist Lisa Frost, who designed over a dozen hearts.
The timing couldn’t be more appropriate, as Monday was National Doctor’s Day.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Freeport native Veasley accepts UIC job
- Community creates tribute to first responders battling COVID-19 pandemic
- Month to Date: Fourth Wettest March on Record
- First U.S. service member dies of coronavirus
- Rockford Police seize weapons amid increase in shootings
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!