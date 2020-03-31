Community creates tribute to first responders battling COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The weight of the COVID-19 pandemic is baring on the shoulders of medical workers and others. Local residents are thinking outside the box to recognize their efforts.

Local artists are joining a national trend and creating “hearts for healthcare workers.” A heartfelt, felt-heart token of gratitude. Susan Manas explained why she came up with the idea.

“I have a husband who works very long hours along with a lot of other people and I know a lot of nurses who are working and giving a lot of their time as well as many, many people at the hospital, so for them I just say thank you,” said Manas.

In Rockford, National Avenue is decked out with the loving gesture, greeting healthcare workers as they pass by.

The hearts are around 3 feet long and 2 feet wide. They all have the same design to represent unity in these tough times.

“When those docs come home, they can see, I wish I could have made them bigger, really, I mean to thank them for all they’re doing for our community,” explained local artist Lisa Frost, who designed over a dozen hearts.

The timing couldn’t be more appropriate, as Monday was National Doctor’s Day.

