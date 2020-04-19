Community keeping local non-profits running to serve families in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Usually families in need look to non-profit organizations for help, but now during the COVID-19 pandemic it is becoming a two-way street.
Stephanie Caltagerone of the Mother House Crisis Nursery says many people are going out of their way to make sure local needs are met.
“A retired couple who contacted us and said “hey every month when we get our social security checks we really would like to contribute something and they brought a case of diapers and a case of wipes and a giftcard so we can buy formula for a family who needed it,” Caltagerone explained.
Non-profits like Children’s Home and Aid, The YMCA, and the Rock River Valley pantry are used to giving back to the community. In times like these, however, the community is returning the favor.
Michelle Gorham works for the Rock River Valley YMCA and is continually overwhelmed by the support from the Stateline community. She says that as much as the large donations have helped, the small ones don’t go unnoticed.
“We’ve had some individual donations that are significant and large and might have brought me to tears,” Gorham said.
Although many of these organizations have required most employees to work from home, they say the need for their service is more important than ever.
“We are seeing our staff, families, and communities come together in ways we’ve never seen and because of this I know we’ll get through this together,” explained Leonetta Rizzi, the Associate Vice President at Children’s Home and Aid.
If you are interested in donating, we’ve provided a list below of specific needs for each organization:
- Monetary donations
- Pasta (any kind)
- Canned Vegetables
- Cereal
- Small bags of dry cat food
- Wet or canned cat food
- Small/medium bags of dry dog food
- Dog and cat treats
- Cat litter
- Asking for monetary donations
- Asking for emergency foster parents
- Monetary donations
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Formula
- Deodorant and other personal hygiene items
- Toilet paper
- Wont accept anything used
- Call (815) 962-4858 to find out what additional items are needed
