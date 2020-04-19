Community keeping local non-profits running to serve families in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Usually families in need look to non-profit organizations for help, but now during the COVID-19 pandemic it is becoming a two-way street.

Stephanie Caltagerone of the Mother House Crisis Nursery says many people are going out of their way to make sure local needs are met.

“A retired couple who contacted us and said “hey every month when we get our social security checks we really would like to contribute something and they brought a case of diapers and a case of wipes and a giftcard so we can buy formula for a family who needed it,” Caltagerone explained.

Non-profits like Children’s Home and Aid, The YMCA, and the Rock River Valley pantry are used to giving back to the community. In times like these, however, the community is returning the favor.

Michelle Gorham works for the Rock River Valley YMCA and is continually overwhelmed by the support from the Stateline community. She says that as much as the large donations have helped, the small ones don’t go unnoticed.

“We’ve had some individual donations that are significant and large and might have brought me to tears,” Gorham said.

Although many of these organizations have required most employees to work from home, they say the need for their service is more important than ever.

“We are seeing our staff, families, and communities come together in ways we’ve never seen and because of this I know we’ll get through this together,” explained Leonetta Rizzi, the Associate Vice President at Children’s Home and Aid.

If you are interested in donating, we’ve provided a list below of specific needs for each organization:

Rock River Pantry

Monetary donations

Pasta (any kind)

Canned Vegetables

Cereal

Kibble Korner Pantry

Small bags of dry cat food

Wet or canned cat food

Small/medium bags of dry dog food

Dog and cat treats

Cat litter

YMCA

Asking for monetary donations

Children’s Home and Aid

Asking for emergency foster parents

Monetary donations

Diapers

Wipes

Formula

Deodorant and other personal hygiene items

Toilet paper

Wont accept anything used

Call (815) 962-4858 to find out what additional items are needed

