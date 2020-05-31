Community members help clean up Rockford police station after Saturday protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After an eventful protest that ended at Rockford Police District 1 Headquarters with several arrests on Saturday, the West Gateway Coalition showed up to help Public Works and Rockford police officers clean up.

Officials say that three people who were on their way home to Iowa even stopped to pitch in. Community members helped get rid of about a dozen bags of trash, broken glass, and hundreds of pounds of rocks.

Two neighbors are also assisting Public Works in painting over graffiti.

The Rockford Police Department is expected to address the violence that erupted late Saturday night in a press conference today at 12 p.m. Eyewitness News will carry it online and on-air.

