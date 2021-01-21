Community raising money to help local Good Samaritan who was hit after stopping to help a car-crash victim

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- A Stateline man’s attempt to save a car crash victim ends in a life-altering injury of his own.

Local electrician Matt Like was driving home from work December 17th when he came across a car accident at the intersection of Central and Kilburn in Rockford.

“My first thought was people are in this car, this car is on fire, I’ve got to do something. So I jumped out of my car, and of course there was a lady in there. She wasn’t conscious, wasn’t responding. So I’m banging on the windows, I’m trying to get her to respond,” Matt said. “The next thing you know, I heard a car coming through the intersection. I looked down, saw the headlights, and the other car hit me. I don’t remember anything else until I was laying on the street.”

Now, Matt is on the road to recovery. He’s already had two surgeries, including one where his left leg was amputated from the knee down.

“It’s just been doctor visits, hospital stays, that’s what the whole month has been, every single day,” he said.

Family and friends from the local IBEW labor union- of which Matt is a member- have started a GoFundMe to raise money to help with medical expenses.

For his part, Matt is doing his best to stay positive. He says he doesn’t have any regrets about stepping in to help.

“It’s going to be an uphill battle. It’s going to be a long road to recovery. And this is something I’m going to have to deal with for the rest of my life,” he said. “But I’ve got to count my blessings on everything too. I’m lucky to be alive. So I thank my stars I’m lucky to be alive.”



