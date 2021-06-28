Community sends cards to Hononegah football coach hospitalized with cancer

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local football coach, who has had an impact on hundreds of Stateline-area athletes, now needs support himself after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Andy Trice is the assistant varsity football coach at Hononegah Community High School. He was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, and is currently in the cardiac intensive care unit in Beloit Memorial Hospital.

Jenni Krueger met Trice her first day teaching at the school.

“His personality is just so awesome, and I was in the lunch room, eating by myself, and he just came over and from there on, out it went,” Krueger remembers.

Trice also coached at Beloit College and the South Beloit School District, where he met long-time friend, John Heineke.

“He did an outstanding job,” Heineke said. “We were quite proficient, offensively, and he had a great part in that.”

Heineke described Trice as passionate and sensitive, too.

“Coach is coach,” Heineke said. “He’s very concerned about his players. He was strict. I mean, he demanded that they do the job right.”

Now, Trice’s family is asking for support, and the community quickly showed up, making card for their beloved coach.

“I think this is the most amazing thing in the world. I hope everybody sends him cards,” Krueger said.

Krueger says she plans to send one every day. Now, dozens of friends have even changed their Facebook profiles to his photo.

“I love you Mr Trice, I’m praying for you, we’re all praying for you and we need you to be better,” Krueger said.

Cards can be mailed to:

Beloit Memorial Hospital

1969 W Hart Rd

Beloit, WI 53511