(WTVO) — The “Procter & Gamble” of sex toys has announced it is releasing a new “Crème Brûleé” color variant of a shoe made from recycled sex toys.

Adult sex toy company Doc Johnson partnered with Rose in Good Faith to design the sneaker, called the “Plastic Soul.” The new color variant is the third available for the shoe, and will be limited to 400 pairs, the company said in a press release.

“Not only fashionable, the ‘Plastic Soul’ is infused with a purpose to promote sex positivity as part of Doc Johnson’s global movement to destigmatize sexual health and wellness,” the Los Angeles-based company said.

The manufacturer “developed a unique recycling system that grinds down the factory’s defective adult toys into millimeter-sized cubes of TPE (thermoplastic elastomer). The cubes are then mixed with non-bleach EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate) foam and injection molded into the shape of the Plastic Soul.”

Doc Johnson has released over 2,500 products, including an average of 100 new adult novelties each year.