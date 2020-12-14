Company to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch road trip movies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many are bunkering down on their couches this holiday season due to the pandemic, but how would you like to get paid for doing just that? Add in a few holiday road trip movies for a perfect opportunity to make some easy money.
Empire Covers, a company that designs and sells weather protection covers for vehicles, is looking for someone to help them binge watch and analyze some of the most classic road trip movies.
In return, they’ll reward the lucky participant with a $1,000 cash prize.
The participant will pick eight movies from the list below. They’ll also be asked to complete a digital worksheet and chronicle their binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter.
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Dumb and Dumber
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Blues Brothers
- Almost Famous
- Thelma and Louise
- Cannonball Run
- Rain Man
- Midnight Run
- Zombieland
- Easy Rider
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Borat
- Green Book
- It Happened One Night
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. The application closes Tuesday, Dec. 15.
For more information and application details, click here.