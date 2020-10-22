Competing candidates for Utah Governor unite to promote civility

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two candidates running for Utah Governor are uniting for a common cause, promoting civility among politics.

In a public service announcement, both Chris Peterson and Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox agree they will fully support the results of the presidential election and commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

“The time-honored values of a peaceful transition of power and working with those with whom we differ are an integral part of what it means to be an American,” said Chris Peterson, Democrat candidate for governor. “It is time to reforge a national commitment to decency and our democratic republic.”

“While our national political dialogue continues to decline, Chris and I agree that it’s time we expect more of our leaders and more of each other,” said Spencer Cox, Republican candidate for governor. “Utah has an opportunity to lead the charge against rank tribalism and commit to treating each other with dignity and respect.”

In addition to sharing the videos on the candidate’s respective social media platforms, their campaigns will make them available to local news stations for broadcast.

“Although we sit on different sides of the aisle, we are both committed to American civility and a peaceful transition of power,” Cox said in the announcement.

“Utah can be an example to the nation. Whether you vote by mail, or in person, we will peacefully support the outcome of this presidential election,” Peterson added.

Peterson, a law professor at the University of Utah, is a first-time political candidate. Prior to joining the law school, Peterson worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Cox is a former mayor, county commissioner, and state representative, currently serving as Utah’s lieutenant governor.

The two will face off against each other on November 3 in their bid to succeed Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.

The public service announcements can be viewed here: We Approve; Stand United; One Nation.