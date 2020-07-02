Complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea to be heard next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A formal citizen complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea will be heard by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners on Tuesday, July 7th.

A group of Rockford residents filed a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief O’Shea for his comments in May on teenage gun violence. The group delivered the paperwork to the Fire and Police Commission at the end of last week.

The complaint makes one allegation against O’Shea, saying his comment violates the department’s policies against biased policing. Specifically, it says O’Shea is biased against 16 and 17-year olds.

O’Shea said, “The 16, 17-year-olds running around shooting each other, we’re not wasting our time trying to save them. They are lost. We’re trying to focus on 4 or 5-year-olds all the way up to 12 or 13, where we have a chance at saving them, changing their lives and changing the direction they are going in it.”

“Seventeen-year-olds that go around committing murders and shooting at people, yeah, well, sorry. Off to prison you go. I got nothing for you. Your family failed you up until this point and there is nothing that we can do for you,” he continued.

O’Shea has since clarified his comments to mean he was specifically speaking about violent offenders in a recent wave of shootings.

The first step for the Fire and Police Commission is to go over the complaint to determine if there is enough probable cause to go further in the investigation.

“If there’s no probable cause, and when they do that the complaint would be effectively dismissed and it would stop there. There would be no further action on the complaint. Or, they could determine, yes, there is probable cause, then the complaint will go to full evidentiary hearing at which they would determine if disciple is warranted.,” said Ian Linnabary, the secretary for the Fire and Police Commission.

Last week, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement in support of O’Shea, saying, “I stand behind Chief O’Shea 100 percent. In his four years as chief, he has immersed himself and the entire police force into our community. Under his leadership, the police department has developed programs for both young and old that have built relationships and bridged gaps between officers and the community that have existed for decades. While we still have improvements to make, our police department has been successful in addressing and lowering our violent crime rate throughout his tenure. Chief O’Shea is a tremendous asset to our police department and our community. He has my full support.”

