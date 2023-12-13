ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council approved a $200,000 capital improvement agreement for Comprehensive Community Solutions.

The money will go towards building renovation for the 917 S. Main Street location. The Rockford Non-profit needed after the front of the building had severe damages.

“Right away, that was the goal. To get the repairs taking place within the building. And I would say it’s been a long, long time coming,” said Executive Director of CCS William Chatman. “We want to make sure that they have a nice facility to come into and get the services that they come to us for. And in receiving those services, they’re receiving those services in a place that feels like home.”

CCS has been in the community for more than 30 years and at the location on S Main st. for over 20 years. Thousands of Rockford’s youth have walked through their doors. They offer classes and work opportunities to keep kids off the streets and on the right path.

“Success without a successor is failure,” said Joshua Patterson the director of community programs. “So the fact that we’ve been able to impact so many people and not just young people, but also the families here in Rockford, and we’re excited to continue to be a Southside organization that allows people on the south and west side of Rockford to have access because transportation continues to be one of the biggest barriers for families that any services that we offer.”

“Council members are strong supporters of the organization and the work that we do. And it’s an honor that, you know, they continually give us their support and work with us on things,” said Chatman.

The construction is supposed to be complete by the summer.