Concerns raised that eliminating cash bail in Illinois will endanger victims of violent crime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill to eliminate cash bail is on its way to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk, and that has some people worried for the safety of violent crime survivors.

Critics of the Pre-trial Fairness Act say they’re concerned abusers and other violent criminals will be able to walk free after committing crimes.

State Rep. David Welter (R-Morris) said, “Without having a larger dialogue with those groups, they did something that wasn’t very good for victims.”

The bill puts that decision in the hands of a judge, eliminating money as a deciding factor.

The measure was supported by groups like the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence, who believe concerns from violence victims were taken into account.

Vickie Smith, with the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said, “What we now have to do is turn our efforts to implementation policy, which means really supporting law enforcement and prosecutors and the courts, in developing proper assessments to make those determinations.”

If Pritzker signs the bill, cash bail in Illinois will be eliminated starting in 2023.