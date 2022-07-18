(WTVO) — The hot summer temperatures are causing many people to use a lot of water in the yard or garden, but water companies are asking customers to use it wisely.

While the stateline is not a dry as it was a few months ago, it is still considered to be in a drought. Those that do run their sprinklers should do it early in the morning or late in the day, as it will make the most of the water. It is also best to only do it for 15 minutes at a time.

Water companies said that residents should also check their pipes regularly for leaks.