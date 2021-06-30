Construction begins on Freeport domestic violence shelter

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction has begun on a Freeport shelter that will provide support and resources for victims of domestic violence.

The group VOICES of Stephenson County says security doors have been installed at the front entrance of the building, at 565 N Turner Ave. The facility is expected to be up and running later this summer.

“This is a big day for us as we begin shelter construction,” said Beth Maskell, VOICES of Stephenson County executive director. “The planning has reached reality, and we are excited to move forward.

The center will be equipped with bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, and an outdoor area.

The organization says community support is necessary to furnish and equip the shelter.

VOICES of Stephenson County offers individuals and families survivor-centered services and support such as counseling, advocacy and education to treat and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault and abuse. The organization serves more than 650 survivors annually.

For more information, people may contact VOICES at (815) 235-9421 or visit their website, www.voicesofsc.org