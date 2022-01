(WTVO) — The embattled “Center for COVID Control” testing company is shutting down for good.

Block Club Chicago reported that employees were told of the closure during a meeting Thursday night.

The company and its lab have been the target of federal and state investigations after reports of complaints.

The FBI raided its headquarters in suburban Chicago over the weekend.

The company’s more than 300 test sites across the country, including five in the Stateline, have been closed.