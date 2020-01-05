Cop wounded in Aurora warehouse shooting that left 5 dead retires

AURORA, Ill. (AP) – One of five police officers wounded last year in a workplace shooting that left five dead has retired from the Aurora Police Department.

Officer James Zegar was among a group of officers that entered the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse on Feb. 15, 2019 during the incident. He was shot in the neck outside the warehouse as the officers reacted to new information during the incident.

The gunman was shot to death by police. The Aurora Beacon News reports Zegar, a 26-year veteran, retired Friday.

