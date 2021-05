(KXMA) — Have you ever wanted to fill a corn silo with beer? Now you … can.

Sort of.

Busch introduced a 25-ounce can on Thursday that it’s calling the “corn silo.” The oversized option is adorned with a corn design behind the Busch Light logo.

“We grew ’em big this year,” a tweet exclaims before ending with the hashtag #ForTheFarmers.

The cans will be available in 33 states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.