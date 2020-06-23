Coronado Performing Arts Center one step closer to imperative repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly a century after it was built, the Coronado Performing Arts Center is in need of a little TLC.

Rockford aldermen gathered Monday to discuss applying for a Rebuild Illinois grant that would cover the nearly $1 million in crucial repairs.

“The city of Rockford actually owns the Coronado Theater so we understand that reinvestment in our publicly owned facilities is mission critical,” said Director of Public Works Kyle Saunders. “This is us getting in line and hopefully securing a good chunk of money that we can reinvest.”

The Coronado opened in 1927. Theater advocates say the need for exterior improvements was evident when a piece of stone fell off the building.

“The building was talking to us. The building was saying ‘hey I need a little attention here,'” said Friends of the Coronado Executive Director Beth Howard.

If the city is awarded the grant, the money would not cover the entire cost of the project. The remaining sum will be provided by Rockford’s tourism fund and a donation from Friends of the Coronado.

“When something is a registered and historic landmark, you have to protect the historic integrity. You have to not really worry about replacing things as much as taking care of them,” said Howard.

Pending the award, the restoration project will take place before the end of 2020.