Coronavirus impacts local churches, prompts live-streamed services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While the President called for a National Day of Prayer, local churchgoers sent prayers from their own home. While local churches canceled their in-person services, that didn’t stop them from congregating online on Sunday.

Rebecca White Newgren, the Senior Pastor at SecondFirst Church, explained that their church community isn’t limited a physical building. “The church has nothing to do with four walls,” she said.

Pastor White Newgren’s congregation wasn’t the only one to shut the doors on Sunday morning.

“We will try to do the best we can to keep you safe as you practice your faith, but we also want you to do the best you can to keep yourself safe,” explained Penny Wiegert, the Diocese of Rockford’s Director of Communication.

The Diocese’s Bishop David Milloy is directing all parishes to suspect all physical contact during services. This includes suspending the use of the communion cup and temporarily draining holy water fonts.

Diocese leaders are encouraging people to worship from home if they are showing any symptoms of illness.

Monday’s soup service will consist of sack lunches instead of community congregation.

