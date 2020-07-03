Coroner: Body found in Rock River identified as missing Janesville girl

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has confirmed the body found in the Rock River last week is that of 9-year-old Madison Billups.
Billups went missing in the Rock River on Thursday, June 25th and was found Monday, June 29th police said.
Madison was with a young boy who was saved in a water rescue by a bystander. However, police say the bystander lost track of Madison.
“This lady is a hero but it’s going to be difficult for her, too. She did what she could. She should be totally praised for her actions,” explained Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan.
Police say a citizen alerted police that they had seen a body in the water at Bellrichard Bridge, approximately 5,000 feet downstream of where Madison was last seen.
