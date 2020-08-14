Coroner confirms body found is missing Jo Daviess County woman

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Jo Daviess County Sheriff announced with the help of the Lewis County Missouri Coroner’s Officer, a positive identification has been made to a body found from the Mississippi River.

The coroner confirmed the body was that of 57-year-old Laura A. Kowal.

Officials say they used dental records to confirm her identity.

Last Friday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office answered a report of a missing/endangered person from rural Galena.

Kowal was last seen in the area of her home in rural Galena. Kowal’s car was located in Warsaw, Illinois, approximately 20 miles north of Canton.

The incident still remains under investigation.

