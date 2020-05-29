Costco plans to bring back free samples next month

402065 04: Mary LaRocca offers a sample of Libby’s Vienna Sausage in a Costco Wholesale store March 8, 2002 in Niles, IL. Warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. has reported higher quarterly profits as the promise of bulk goods at bargain prices resonated with consumers in the U.S. recession. Warehouse retailers charge customers an annual membership fee, typically $35 to $45, to shop at clubs that offer deep discounts on bulk quantities of items like food and household cleaners. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Costco announced Thursday that it will bring back free samples beginning in mid-June.

During a company earnings call on Thursday, Costco revealed that a modified sample program will be returning for members.

“We’re going to start doing some things in mid-June on a slow rollout basis in sampling,” Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said during the call. “I can’t tell you anymore, but needless to say it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers.”

The warehouse club stopped offering free samples of food items in March due to coronavirus concerns.

Galanti also said Costco will soon be adding more items to the menu in its food court.

Costco currently requires everyone in its warehouses to wear masks.

