ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO –)

Over the weekend country music star Naomi Judd died. Her family says she passed away after a long mental health struggle. Judd’s death was one day before the start of mental health awareness month.

So many families are facing this, that is why In 1949 the month of May was designated as the National Mental Health Awareness month. The goal was to break the stigma of mental illness along with to encourage people to seek help.

Executive Director for the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation, Xavier Whitford lost her son 8 years ago due to suicide.

“Mental health is important because without mental health you have no health.” Whitford said.

Whitford continues to say mental health needs to be a priority, just like when you go to the doctor.

“We lose for an average of 48 lives per year to suicide in Winnebago County alone so when you think about that and you think about the fact that for each death there is a minimum of 150 people who are going to be directly affected by that suicide loss which then puts them at a greater risk for suicide” Whitford said.

The disease doesn’t discriminate and can impact anyone, no matter gender, race, age or status.

Executive director & clinical social worker at KP Counseling Kevin Polky says it’s important to have real, authentic conversations about suicide.

Polky continues to say “Talking about what’s wrong and seeking help is not playing victim that’s actually courageous.”

Warning signs of suicide include changes in mood, trying to harm oneself or increase use in drugs or alcohol.

Whitford says as community we need to be vigilant, which could save a loved one in crisis.

“Our county are community are you know the world is really struggling with this is definitely in my mind epidemic that we have to continue to address and talk about and bring to light because that is the only way we are going to make true change.” Whitford said