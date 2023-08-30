(WTVO) — Country music star Granger Smith has told fans he is stepping away from the music industry to pursue Christian ministry.

The 43-year-old singer posted the message during the final stop of his tour on Saturday, Fox News reported.

“I took this pic on Saturday- a keepsake from my last show as a touring musician,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “It’s been such a privilege to claim that job title for so many years!”

“Let’s be clear,” he continued. “This is not retirement. That would mean I’m quitting work altogether. It’s also not because I’m burned out or unwell or sick or heartbroken or grieving. I am more at peace and more free than any other time of my life. It’s not for any of those reasons.”

“Let me tell you the real reason: Knowing Jesus and telling others about Him is the treasure of my life. And I want you to know this, so you can have Him as your treasure too. I want my family to experience it and my kids to know this joy. I don’t want a career based upon building a name for myself to get in the way of that, no matter what kind of popularity or career I’ve gained,” he added.

Smith had previously announced he was attending seminary to pursue his Master of Arts degree, and said it was a contradiction to go to “seminary and pursue ministry” and then perform on the weekends and “try to be exalting myself.”

The singer’s 3-year-old son River died in 2019, and credited his faith with saving him when his life hit rock bottom. His son, Maverick, was born in 2021. He has two other children, London and Lincoln, with his wife, Amber.