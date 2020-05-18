‘COVID-19 fee’: Some restaurants, salons adding coronavirus surcharges to bills

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As states begin to loosen or lift coronavirus restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic, economies continue to struggle and food costs are skyrocketing to their highest increases in 46 years.
That’s why some restaurants and salons across the US are reportedly adding a coronavirus “surcharge” on bills as many establishments continue to try and make ends meet.
It started with a $2.19 coronavirus “surcharge” that was spotted tacked on a receipt at a restaurant in Missouri, sparking backlash earlier this month.
“Scuse me … what? A covid surcharge…?” the Twitter user wrote in a post showing a receipt from the Kiko Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Lounge that included a “covid 19 surcharge.”
Kiko’s Steakhouse posted a message on Facebook defending the charge and stressing it would only be temporary.
In San Diego, a Mexican restaurant announced it was charging $1 extra for carne asada due to a meat shortage, KFMB reports, and in Michigan, a burger spot added an extra dollar to each meal due to all the customers they’ve lost, according to WZTV.
But it’s not just restaurants adding this “COVID-19 fee.”
A dentist’s office in Jacksonville, Florida reportedly started charging a $10 per appointment fee for personal protective equipment.
A similar charge was reported in Texas, where KTRK in Houston reports some hair salons have started adding a $3 sanitation charge.
What do you think of an extra charge to help boost business revenue amid the pandemic?
