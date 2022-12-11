(WTVO) — The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that seniors face increasing risks from COVID-19.

COVID-related hospitalizations rose by more than 30% in the last two weeks. People aged 70 and older are driving much of that increase, with less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccines nationally and only 23% of staff. Seniors in nursing homes are particularly vulnerable.

Experts recommend that everyone, seniors and nursing home staff especially, get boosted with the updated COVID-19 vaccine.