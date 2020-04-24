COVID-19 testing center opens in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The new state-run COVID-19 testing clinic in Rockford opened Friday, at the University of Illinois Health Science campus at 1601 Parkview Ave.

The testing site is the 5th site in Illinois which is run by the Illinois National Guard.

The “Triple T (Triage, Testing and Transfer)” facility will be open 7 days a week for people who are showing symptoms of coronavirus. Residents showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be able to get a test without a doctor’s orders, and without an appointment.

Residents administer the tests themselves. Once they drive up to a physician under the tent, an army medical professional will hand them the kit.

The medical professional watches residents complete the test correctly by inserting the swab and swirling it twice in each nostril, before placing it back into the container.

UIC Medicine’s testing facility will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, or while supplies last, and results usually take 48 hours but can take up to 5 days.

Dr. Sandra Martell said there are now 256 cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County so far, with 18 additional cases announced on Thursday.

