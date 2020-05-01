COVID-19 will likely keep spreading for another two years, pandemic experts say

(WTVO)–Pandemic experts released in a report Thursday that the coronavirus will likely keep spreading for at least another 18 months to two years–until 60% to 70% of the population has been infected.

According to CNN, heatlh experts recommended that the US prepare for a worst-case scenario which includes a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter.

“This thing’s not going to stop until it infects 60 to 70 percent of people,” Mike Osterholm, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, told CNN. “The idea that this is going to be done soon defies microbiology.”

No one has immunity to the novel coronavirus, they said, meaning, “The length of the pandemic will likely be 18 to 24 months, as herd immunity gradually develops in the human population.”

Experts said government officials should stop telling people the pandemic could be ending and instead prepare citizens for a long haul. There are three possible scenarios:

Scenario 1: After the first wave of COVID-19 in Spring 2020, a series of smaller waves follow throughout the summer and consistently over a one-to-two year period.

Scenario 2: The first wave is followed by a larger wave in the fall or winter, for which healthcare systems run the risk of being overwhelmed.

Scenario 3: Ongoing infections. “This third scenario likely would not require the reinstitution of mitigation measures, although cases and deaths will continue to occur,” the report says.

States should plan for scenario 2, the worst-case scenario, according to the report.

“Government officials should develop concrete plans, including triggers for reinstituting mitigation measures, for dealing with disease peaks when they occur,” they advised.

Experts say they are surprised by the decisions many states are making to lift restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

“I think it’s an experiment. It’s an experiment that likely will cost lives, especially in places that do it without careful controls to try to figure out when to try to slow things down again,” said Harvard School of Public Health’s Marc Lipsitch.

Experts say a vaccine will not help quickly. “The course of the pandemic also could be influenced by a vaccine; however, a vaccine will likely not be available until at least sometime in 2021,” they wrote.

