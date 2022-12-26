(WTVO) — COVID-19 may be the gift that keeps on giving after the holidays, but flu numbers have dropped across the nation.

The U.S. reported 100 million COVID-19 cases, the highest number in the world. That number is likely far higher due to unreported at-home testing.

The “tripledemic” might be easing in the meantime, with RSV cases leveling off and flu cases remaining high. However, numbers are declining in much of the country.

“We have the unfortunate mix of gatherings, mobility, colder and drier temperature while viruses are circulating. This inevitably leads to a surge,” said Dr. John Brownstein of the Boston Children’s Hospital. “This is what we’re concerned about heading into January.”

Experts cautioned that the trend could reverse, what with holiday gatherings and frigid temperatures keeping people indoors and spreading COVID.