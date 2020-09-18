Cracker Barrel set to add these alcoholic drinks to its menus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Want a little booze with your buttermilk biscuits? Spirits are coming soon to most Cracker Barrel locations across the country.
The Southern-style food chain is set to add alcohol to menus at hundreds of its restaurants following a test run in a few states earlier this year.
During a recent earnings call, CEO Sandra Cochran said the alcoholic offerings were “surprisingly popular” with its patrons. According to Motley Fool, Cochran announced the rollout would happen in 2021.
So what can you expect? Beer, wine and mimosas — the latter of which turned out to be a popular offering for breakfast and lunch diners during the test.
Cochran also said it’s possible the chain will work in seasonal drinks, according to the report.
Cracker Barrel operates roughly 660 company-owned locations across 45 states.
