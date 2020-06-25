Crash in Rock County kills two men

CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — On Thurday just before 11:00 a.m., crews responded to an accident near Milwaukee Road and Scot Drive in the village of Clinton.

Investigators say an eastbound Jeep struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked on the roadway and occupied by tow workers.

Clinton Fire Department found two adult males in the Jeep who were deceased. Their identities are pending the notification of their next of kin and their cause of death is pending the Medical Examiner’s autopsy.

A Union Pacific employee was transported by Clinton Fire Ambulance to Janesville Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say a second employee had minor injuries and refused medical transport.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to reconstruct the crash, and the cause is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

