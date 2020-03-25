Crash sends truck into downtown Rockford building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a Tuesday night crash sends a truck into a downtown Rockford building.
The crash occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and West Jefferson Street around 9 p.m..
A blue minivan was reportedly headed west on Jefferson when a truck allegedly drove through a red light, hitting the van. The crash forced the truck into the former Times Theater building. A traffic signal was also knocked over.
No word on injuries.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.
