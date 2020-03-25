Crash sends truck into downtown Rockford building

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a Tuesday night crash sends a truck into a downtown Rockford building.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and West Jefferson Street around 9 p.m..

A blue minivan was reportedly headed west on Jefferson when a truck allegedly drove through a red light, hitting the van. The crash forced the truck into the former Times Theater building. A traffic signal was also knocked over.

No word on injuries.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories