Crayola’s new SchoolMaskPacks make mask wearing easy

As kids go back to school, it’s important to have all the supplies they need on hand. These days, masks are an essential item for the classroom. Unfortunately, not all kids like wearing masks. Crayola has invented a mask wearing system that’s fun for kids and easy for adults. Chris Foster gives us the guide to this 5 day system. You can find these mask packs (for adults/teachers and kids) at schoolmaskpack.com or on Amazon.

We’re also giving away these masks – enter to win 2 of these packs at gooddaystateline.com. Enter by Wednesday, 9/16 at 12 p.m.