Crews battle house fire in Rolling Green neighborhood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just six hours after putting out a fire on Church Street, fire crews were called to a fire at a home on Colorado Avenue in Rockford’s Rolling Green neighborhood Monday morning.

Firefighters battled against heavy smoke and fire. No one was inside the home. Investigators estimated approximately $25,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

