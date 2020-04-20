Crews battle house fire in Rolling Green neighborhood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just six hours after putting out a fire on Church Street, fire crews were called to a fire at a home on Colorado Avenue in Rockford’s Rolling Green neighborhood Monday morning.
Firefighters battled against heavy smoke and fire. No one was inside the home. Investigators estimated approximately $25,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
