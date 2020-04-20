Crews battle house fire in Rolling Green neighborhood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just six hours after putting out a fire on Church Street, fire crews were called to a fire at a home on Colorado Avenue in Rockford’s Rolling Green neighborhood Monday morning.

#UPDATE. 2300 Colorado Avenue. Fire is now reported to be under control. pic.twitter.com/ckMurmdkkP — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) April 20, 2020

Firefighters battled against heavy smoke and fire. No one was inside the home. Investigators estimated approximately $25,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

