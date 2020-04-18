Crews battle massive house fire on Donelda Lane in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several fire crews responded to a destructive house fire around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The house, located at 433 Donelda Lane in Rockford, filled the neighborhood with smoke on the windy day.

Officials tell us that no one was injured in the fire.

