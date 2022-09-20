LOVES PARK, Ill.(WTVO)– North 2nd Street is closed Tuesday morning as multiple agencies work to extinguish fires at CD Source.

Loves Park Fire says between three and four fires are ongoing inside the store. Cranes reported to be dowsing the building with water around 3 a.m. Firefighters also cutting holes into the building before going inside battling flames.

No word yet on any injuries–or what could have sparked the fire. Departments on scene include Cherry Valley Department, Loves Park Fire Department, Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, and Capron Rescue Squad District.

This is a developing story...