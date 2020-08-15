Crews called to Dixon hotel for ‘suspicious fire’

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 8:15 a.m., the Dixon City Fire Department was called to a fire triggered by an automatic alarm at the Quality Inn Hotel located at 136 Plaza Drive in Dixon.

When crews arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and an activated sprinkler in a room on the first floor. Officials say the fire was mostly contained by the sprinkler system.

Dixon City Fire Department was assisted by Dixon Rural Fire, Polo, Amboy, Rock Falls, Sterling, Mt. Morris Fire Departments along with Advance EMS, CGH and Oregon ambulance. Dixon Police Department also assisted at the scene.

According to authorities, the fire is suspicious in nature and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

