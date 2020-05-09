Crews contain devastating Beloit apartment fire to one unit, police officers and resident sent to hospital

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a apartment building at 220 W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 6:50 a.m. on Saturday. One person was injured and brought to a local hospital.

The building was evacuated and officials say that the fire only damaged one unit. Two Beloit patrol officers who were helping residents escape were brought to a hospital for smoke inhalation. One officer has already been released and the other was under observation as of this morning.

Fire officials say the fire was extinguished but there was extensive damage. No other residents were displaced from their homes. The damage estimate and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

