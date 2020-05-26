Crews rescue woman from kayak accident in Kishwaukee River

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police officers from several departments rescued a Loves Park woman after her kayak capsized in the Kishwaukee River on Monday.

Around 4:35 p.m., officers with the Belvidere Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Belvidere Fire Department, and ISP District 16 responded to a 911 call. First responders found a 43-year-old woman clinging to a tree limb after the powerful current washed her down the river near Spencer Park Conservation District in Belvidere.

Officials say the woman was struggling to hang on and started to “bob” under the water when crews approached her. Belividere officers fashioned rescue ropes to rescue her from the water. After an officer reached, crew members helped pull both of them back to shore.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of all the citizens and first responders they were able to keep this Memorial Day excursion from becoming a tragedy,” Belvidere Chief Shane Woody said in part in his Tuesday statement.

The Belvidere Police Department encourages anyone having information or video pertaining to this incident to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.

