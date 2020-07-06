Crews respond to garage fire on Camp Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire crews are responding to a report of a detached garage fire near the 1400 block of Camp Avenue in Rockford.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 1400 Camp Avenue. This is a detached garage. — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) July 6, 2020

The call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

