Crusader Community Health opens new facility on W. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crusader Community Health welcomes its first patients into a brand new clinic in Rockford.

Monday afternoon, Crusader administrators cut the ribbon on the West State Street location. The new $16 million facility sits on the same location as Crusader’s original location.

The facility offers many of the same services and also improved and modernized services, including a new walk-in clinic.

“The expression on peoples faces when they come in and just the welcoming environment that this is, our staff have always been welcoming for our patients, but now they have a facility that actual mirrors that. It’s just going to be great for the health of Rockford,” said Sam Miller, the President and CEO of Crusader Community Health.

Administrators say that the investment will add to the redevelopment of the area.

“It’s exciting to be part of the new West State corridor. Many years ago, the city invested a lot of money creating the boulevard out front here, and look is tremendously different. There’s the school up the street, the Save-A-Lot, the police station, everything is looking more and more modernized and developed. To be part of that is just tremendous and we’re very excited about that,” Miller said.

A formal open house couldn’t be held due to the pandemic. Crusader hopes to hold a celebration sometime in May.