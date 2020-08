ST. LOUIS, MO (WTVO) – Friday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to ESPN, at least one person affiliated with the Cardinals tested positive.

The Cardinals were set to resume play after an eight day pandemic break. Shortstop Paul DeJong and catcher Yadier Molina were going to miss tonight’s game since they recently tested positive for the virus.

No word yet on how this will impact the remainder of the series.