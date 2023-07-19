CHICAGO — Both the Cubs and the White Sox were part of Major League Baseball history on Tuesday night, doing so thanks to their offenses.

Both teams scored over double-digits in runs, with the north siders getting 17 in their win over the Nationals at Wrigley Field and the south siders getting ten in a loss to the Mets in New York.

They were among the 12 teams in the league that scored ten or more runs on Tuesday, which is the modern-era (Since 1900) record for the MLB, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The only one higher was on July 4, 1894, with 13 teams getting into the double-digits in runs scored.

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The White Sox had their own place in history for the wrong reason.

Despite a strong offensive night, the Mets were better in an 11-10 win where they jumped out to an 8-2 lead against starter Lucas Giolito and then held on down the stretch. That contest was one of four on the night to feature both teams scoring ten or more runs, tying the MLB record.

Per Sarah Langs on MLB, the only other times that happened were July 4 and July 9, 1894.

Jake Burger and Yasmani Grandal led the offensive charge for the White Sox as each drove in three runs on the night.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ 17 runs were the most they’ve scored since they put up 21 in a shutout victory over the Pirates on April 23, 2022 at Wrigley Field.

Down 3-1 early in the game, they would score 17 unanswered runs, including 16 in the final three innings as they pounded out 20 hits on the night.

Miguel Amaya, Seiya Suzuki, and Mike Tauchman each had three RBI while Ian Happ was the only Cubs player with three hits on the night.