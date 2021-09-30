Culver’s announces CurderBurger for National Cheese Curd Day

(WTVO) — Culver’s had originally made a April Fool’s joke for a cheese curd burger, but on October 15th it will become a reality.

One big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Isn’t it beautiful? pic.twitter.com/NhLAISBySw — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) April 1, 2021

The burger is a combo of Culver’s two most popular items on the menu, their Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a big Wisconsin Cheese Curd.

Culver’s says locations nationwide will have limited supply for the one day it’s available, which will be National Cheese Curd day on October 15th.

According to Thrillist, the Culver’s Butter Burger will be “topped with a crown of golden fried cheese.”