Curran’s Orchard opening early after turned away from Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After being told some of their products wouldn’t be allowed at Rockford City Market, Curran’s Orchard is opening early.

Curran’s planned to sell baked goods, eggs, salsa, and cider which were made last Fall and kept frozen and sealed.

But, the Winnebago County Health Department said that’s not allowed.

To keep the products from going to waste, Curran’s will open at their own location, at 6385 Kilburn Ave.

“To go from one batch to another, we got to tear down the machine, clean everything, turn around and come back, so that they don’t mix. So yeah, it’s going to be challenging if we have a fair amount of business,” said owner Pat Curran.

Curran’s says they’ll open every Friday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m, until they can again participate in the Rockford City Market. They will also be open on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

